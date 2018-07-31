Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) (FSE: T7Y1) (OTCQB: TWRFF) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that commencing July 31, 2018 its common shares will be listed for trading on the OTCQB under the trading symbol TWRFF.

Tower's President and CEO, Mr. Garett Macdonald, comments, "We are very pleased to provide this platform to our existing and prospective US shareholders. The OTCQB allows for greater exposure and accessibility to Tower as the Company focuses on the discovery and advancement of its key exploration assets in mineral projects in the Americas."

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines, the Nechako gold project near New Gold's Blackwater project and the More Creek & Voigtberg gold projects in the Golden Triangle area of Northern British Columbia.

