

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $159.65 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $120.14 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $1.20 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q2): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



