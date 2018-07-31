

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in July, flash data from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



Consumer pries climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in July, just above the 1.5 percent rise in June.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation remained stable at 1.0 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices quickened to 2.2 percent in July from 2.0 percent in the prior month.



The final CPI data for the month of July will be published on August 10.



