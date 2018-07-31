

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $109.0 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $59.5 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $127.9 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.39 billion from $1.35 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $127.9 Mln. vs. $91.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q1): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



