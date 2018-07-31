

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $21.71 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $19.75 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $556.01 million from $489.93 million last year.



Tower International, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $21.71 Mln. vs. $19.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $556.01 Mln vs. $489.93 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX