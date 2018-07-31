

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V), a long-standing worldwide sponsor of the Olympic Games and supporter of the Olympic Movement, and the International Olympic Committee or IOC today announced an extension to Visa's Olympic sponsorship through 2032.



As part of the renewal, Visa will continue its support of the International Paralympic Committee or IPC, and the Paralympic Games.



'Since 1986, Visa has brought the latest payment innovations and digital experiences to the Olympic Games, all while helping athletes in their quest to achieve greatness. By continuing our support of the Olympic Movement and the Olympic Games through 2032, we will ensure the next generation of athletes, fans, cardholders and clients are able to get more out of their Olympic experience, and be part of a movement that inspires and unites us all to do great things,' said Al Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Visa.



Visa is also a founding member of The Olympic Partner or TOP Programme. In renewing its sponsorship, Visa said it is excited to work with the local Organizing Committees to ensure a legacy of digital payment advancement in the host country during and beyond the Olympics Games themselves.



