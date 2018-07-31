ClearAg Smart Content Will Enhance WeatherHub with Hyperlocal Weather Data

AHDB WeatherHub users can now access ClearAg data to support over 72% of total UK agricultural output

Access to ClearAg "smart content" gives UK farmers hyperlocal current and forecast weather data to improve decision support, productivity and efficiency

Deal represents milestone in Iteris' strategic focus on the European market

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced the addition of Iteris' ClearAg smart content via weather modeling application programming interfaces (APIs) to the Agriculture & Horticulture Development Board's (AHDB) WeatherHub, representing another milestone in Iteris' strategic focus on the European market.

The AHDB WeatherHub, which aggregates and visualizes weather data, will now make available ClearAg current and forecast weather information via its website, as well as via bespoke applications using third-party data dashboards.

"The AHDB WeatherHub brings together a range of open-source and procured weather-related data," said Simon Oxley, head of Crop Production Systems at the AHDB. "The purpose of this weather data is both to support crop production decisions made by farmers and agronomists for example via crop disease alerts as well as help explain observed crop growth and disease characteristics, while putting this in a historic context by comparing current to long-term weather data.

"We are excited to provide farmers and agronomists across the UK with access to Iteris' ClearAg smart content via the AHDB's WeatherHub platform," said Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. "Making ClearAg's hyperlocal atmospheric data available to AHDB members will help the UK farming community make better decisions, while promoting the ClearAg brand and expanding our presence in Europe."

The AHDB is a statutory levy board, funded by farmers, growers and others in the supply chain. Its delivery of services to members is focused on six sectors beef and lamb, cereals and oilseeds, dairy, horticulture, pork and potatoes covering over 72% of total agricultural output in the UK. Further information on AHDB can be found at www.ahdb.org.uk

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

