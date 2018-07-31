The Global Market for Nutraceuticals is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 7% During the Forecast Period

BENGALURU, India, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Nutraceuticals Market by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, RoW); by Product Type (Functional food, Functional beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal care)" - Outlook (2018-2022) by ResearchFox Consulting, the Global Nutraceuticals Market is projected to reach USD 201 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacificleads the global market in 2018 and is expected to dominate during the forecasted period

Based on geography, the Nutraceuticals Market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and RoW. Among these segments, Asia Pacific region is the market leader in Nutraceuticals market due to factors like the increasing disposable income, presence of major manufacturers of Nutraceuticals, which is influencing the market growth to a great extent. In addition to that, the increasing demand for natural or organic products by health-conscious consumers in this region drives the nutraceuticals market in this region. Major players of the nutraceutical market are concentrated mostly in India, China, Japan and Korea.

Dietary supplements will boost the nutraceuticals market during the forecast period

Dietary supplements such as vitamins, minerals and proteins are used by consumers in order to supplement their regular food intake, thereby maintaining proper metabolism and healthy lifestyle. Dietary supplements are available in the form of pills, capsules, tablets, or liquids. Dietary supplements is a major category under Nutraceuticals which helps to enhance the ingredients of regular food intake.

Countries such as the U.S., China, India, Japan and Germany are key markets for Dietary supplements in Nutraceuticals owing to high product adoption rate in these developed economies. China, Brazil and India are expected to witness major growth during the forecast period because of increasing investments by the manufacturers in these regions.

ResearchFox has identified and studied the major players of Nutraceuticals market and has come up with the market share of each of these vendors. The top players of Nutraceuticals market identified and discussed in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Nestlé (Switzerland), PepsiCo (U.S.), Kellogg Co. (U.S.) and others. Majority of the manufacturers for Nutraceuticals market are based out of Asia Pacific or Europe.

Introduction, Executive Overview, Research Methodology, Market Size and Growth, Competitive Landscape, Company Classification, Region Outlook, Market Metrics, Porter's Five Forces Model, Analysis of Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Market Segmentation and Study based on Geography and Product Type.

