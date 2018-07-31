Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infusion With Blockchain is Today's Perfect Synergy Quickly Gaining Momentum

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are two cornerstones of the new technology frontier. The blockchain offers a secure yet transparent way of handling big data, while AI looks to replace traditional human intervention or outdated algorithms with smart coding that can learn and adapt from the information it collects. The rising technological and operational paradigms that are a source of disruption for the digital currency industry is reaching new levels because of the latest implementation. Disruptive and innovative applications of new technologies that include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, biometrics, digital identity, blockchain, cybersecurity are all playing a huge role with regards to the many facets of technology including digital currency all setting up to become the next generation in technological advancements. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM), Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NYSE:SSC), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), Accenture (NYSE:ACN).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence, enabling mobile technologies, is now embedding its Avant! AI into its GRC - (Gopher Protocol Coin). As previously disclosed, Gopher's exclusive licensor filed a non-provisional patent covering a proprietary GRC Blockchain-Based Radio Generated Digital Currency as announced on June 19, 2018 - https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GOPH/news/Gopher-Protocols-Exclusive-Licensor-Files-Patent-Covering-Proprietary-GRC-Blockchain-Based-Radio-Generated-Digital-Curre?id=195811 .



Gopher Avant! AI is targeted to support a wide variety of applications, among them Gopher digital coin, our GEO tracking system, MESH network operation, autonomous operation and overall control of Gopher's microchip technology. Avant! AI has been designed to supervise the Blockchain System to keeps records of all data exchanges, referred to as a ledger in the cryptocurrency world. It is intended that, when fully developed, each data exchange, which is a transaction, will be inspected and supervised by Avant! for security, authenticity and accuracy. Only after Avant! inspection and approval, the transaction will become verified and added to the ledger as a block. The AI system will be embedded as an integral part of Gopher's digital coin Blockchain system.



"We will utilize Avant! AI features to ensure secured and accurate operation of our digital coin for the benefit of our users" provided Danny Rittman, Gopher's CTO. "Avant! will be supervising our distribution system to verify each transaction. Only when signed and verified by Avant!, will each transaction will be added to the Blockchain as a block. We believe Avant! AI capabilities will ensure the ultimate security and efficiency verifying each exchange. Although our digital coin is a decentralized system, using Avant! cognitive capabilities will enable Blockchain behavior patterns study, intruder predictions/alerts and real time contingency plans in order to maintain tight security. As Avant! has been designed to learn from its experience, with time, we believe it will have the capability to manage our digital coin Blockchain autonomously becoming the system's authority" continued Dr. Rittman.Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent developments in the tech industry include:



Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM), the rapidly growing Global Cloud Software company, delivering award winning mobile enablement solutions, announced last week its existing customer, a Brazilian-based Mobile Service Provider, has chosen Pareteum's Global Cloud Solution Platform (GCSP) to empower their expanding global offering. Pareteum's Global Cloud Solutions Platform provides our client an integrated software application view for safely and securely managing their global traveler customers. The Brazilian-based company will now use Pareteum's GCSP to provide mobile airtime connectivity, specifically designed for their customers' use when traveling to the United States. Pareteum's Insights Engine will provide metrics and data as customer preferences are identified, designing new product offerings, based off that information. End-customers will recognize higher-value local connectivity options provided at lower costs, as opposed to standard international roaming fees.



Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NYSE:SSC), is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully raised $26M from various leading strategic investors. SSC is aiming to become a next generation Artificial-Intelligence (AI) & blockchain-powered, fintech service company, focusing on digital asset production and distribution. The Company facilitates and enables the transformation from traditional financial markets into the asset digitization era.



Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) recently announced the beta development of its own private Bitcoin Mining Pool. Mining pools are groups of miners that work as a team and contribute their hashing power to solving computations that secure the blockchain. By pooling resources, miners increase the odds and consistency of receiving block rewards, which are the fees collected as part of Bitcoin's "proof of work" security model. Securing the Bitcoin network is based heavily on the distributed nature of mining power. As mining pools have become more popular, higher percentages of the global hash rate have become centrally managed. This centralization has created potential security concerns within the Bitcoin community.



Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Google Cloud last week launched the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG), which will help companies use Google Cloud technology to help deliver superior customer experiences and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Combining Accenture's extensive industry knowledge with the power of Google Cloud technology, AGBG will allow Accenture and Google Cloud to develop intelligent solutions leveraging data-driven insights. The new group is comprised of a team of specialists from both companies and will initially focus on developing cross-industry solutions for clients in North America, Europe and Japan. In addition, Accenture was recognized as the 2017 Google Cloud Platform Partner of the Year, in recognition of Accenture's demonstrated sales, marketing, technical and support excellence to help clients take advantage of the Google Cloud product suite to transform their businesses.



