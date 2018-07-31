

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. personal income and outlays for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for increase of 0.4 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was quoted at 111.50 against the yen, 0.9880 against the franc, 1.1733 against the euro and 1.3153 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



