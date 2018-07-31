ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Granted Two U.S. Patents For Correcting Fat-Induced Aberrations & Imaging Biological Tissue Structures

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, has been awarded U.S. Patent Number 10,022,107 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for "Method And System For Correcting Fat-Induced Aberrations" and U.S. Patent Number 10,028,662 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for "Systems And Methods For Imaging Biological Tissue Structures". ENDRA expects to utilize both inventions with its Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS™) clinical products.

The newly issued '107 patent covers a method and system for correcting fat-induced aberrations in conventional ultrasound imaging by utilizing thermoacoustic data of the scan region to estimate a fat map that can then be utilized by ultrasound reconstruction to correct for errors in speed of sound. ENDRA's method and system enables improved ultrasound image quality and spatial resolution in tissue regions where fat induces artifacts conventional ultrasound reconstruction approaches. ENDRA's method and system also potentially reduces the computation that is typically required to correct for fat related aberration.

Kai Thomenius PhD, a research scientist at the Institute of Medical Engineering & Science at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and co-inventor of the patent, said, "This is a novel approach to correcting fat induced image distortion in ultrasound imaging, leveraging the inherent fat and lean tissue contrast of thermoacoustics."

The newly issued '662 patent covers a system and method for imaging biological tissue structures. More particularly, the '662 patent structurally defines an integrated ultrasound/thermoacoustic system and method which utilizes a sleeve to physically locate and register the ultrasound and thermoacoustic portions of the invention, relative to each other. The patent is a key step forward in the development of optimized hybrid ultrasound and thermoacoustic imaging systems for a wide variety of clinical applications.

The development and protection of intellectual property ("IP") in thermoacoustic clinical applications is a key area of focus for ENDRA. To further that goal, the company currently has two patent agents embedded within the applied science team, working to define and secure IP to support ENDRA's innovations. As of today, ENDRA's IP portfolio totals 37 patents and patent applications that are in preparation, filed, issued or licensed, encompassing a range of device and method-focused IP in targeted global markets.

"ENDRA's recently-issued patents directly support our efforts to commercialize a wide variety of cost-effective and non-invasive clinical application for our thermoacoustic imaging technologies," explained ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer, Francois Michelon.

U.S. Patent Number 10,022,107 Abstract

A method for correcting fat-induced aberrations in ultrasound imaging comprises segmenting a thermoacoustic absorption image of a region of interest into at least one fat region and at least one non-fat region, creating a speed of sound map by assigning a speed of sound to each region based on tissue type of the region, correcting aberrations in the segmented thermoacoustic absorption image using the assigned speeds of sound thereby generating a corrected thermoacoustic image, and correcting an ultrasound image of the region of interest using the corrected thermoacoustic image and the speed of sound map.

U.S. Patent Number 10,028,662 Abstract

A thermoacoustic imaging system is provided for use in combination with an ultrasound imaging system for imaging features of tissue, the ultrasound imaging system including an ultrasound imaging probe including a transmit-receive transducer array with a plurality of transmit-receive array elements. The thermoacoustic imaging system includes a receive-only transducer array with a plurality of receive-only array elements, registered with the plurality of transmit-receive array elements. The transmit-receive transducer array is housed in an ultrasound imaging probe, and the receive-only transducer array is housed in a thermoacoustic imaging probe. The thermoacoustic imaging probe is mechanically joined to the ultrasound imaging probe, e.g., as a sleeve fitted to the ultrasound imaging probe. A combined ultrasound transducer system including the ultrasound imaging probe and a thermoacoustic imaging probe may be used in composite imaging of tissue based upon the registration of the receive-only array elements with the transmit-receive array elements.

About Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

NAFLD is a condition closely associated with obesity, diabetes, hepatitis-C and certain genetic predispositions in which fat accumulates in the liver. NAFLD affects over 1 billion people globally and is estimated to cost the U.S healthcare system over $100B annually. NAFLD is often asymptomatic and, if left untreated, NAFLD can progress to inflammation (NASH), tissue scarring (fibrosis), cell death (cirrhosis) and liver cancer. By 2025, NAFLD is forecast to be the greatest root cause of liver transplants. The only tools currently available for diagnosing and monitoring NAFLD are impractical: expensive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or an invasive surgical biopsy.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™) platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate," or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the adequacy of protections afforded to us by the patents that we own and the success we may have in, and the cost to us of, maintaining, enforcing and defending those patents; expectations concerning ENDRA's ability to secure regulatory approvals; anticipated product pricing; expectations with respect to current and future partnerships; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of our technology; the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

