

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $351.3 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $294.8 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $372.3 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $3.69 billion from $3.46 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $372.3 Mln. vs. $330.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.27 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q2): $3.69 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.49 to $1.57 Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.50



