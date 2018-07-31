

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of June, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in June, matching the increase seen in May as well as expectations.



The Commerce Department said personal spending also rose by 0.4 percent in June after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in May.



Economists had expected spending to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



