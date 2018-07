Sigma provides service provisioning products and services to support the operations of Japan's third-largest cable operator and their managed service offering

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, has signed a new multi-year agreement to extend its service provisioning partnership with its Communications Inc. (hereinafter referred to iTSCOM), Japan's third-largest cable operator.

iTSCOM connects over one million customers to television, internet, smart home and telephone services. Sigma has worked with iTSCOM since 2011, providing Sigma Provisioning for its triple-play services, processing thousands of activation transactions every month. With Sigma Provisioning, iTSCOM has been able to deliver more services, maximize service profitability, accelerate new service revenue and enrich its customers' service experience.

iTSCOM is also a managed service provider of Sigma Provisioning and Device Provisioning Manager with the ability to offer these integrated products via a managed cloud solution to cable operators throughout Japan.

iTSCOM said: "Sigma's platform is robust and stable, which means we can increase our customer base, offer new services and support our SaaS offering efficiently and with confidence. We have always had a great working relationship with Sigma and appreciate all the support they have provided over the last seven years."

Simon Muderack, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Sigma Systems commented: "iTSCOM is a great partner and we very much enjoy working with their team to improve operations and enable a managed cloud service for Japan's cable operators. Sigma has worked in the Japanese market for many years and has a unique understanding of operators' needs. Our catalog-driven software is designed to help companies create, sell and deliver in the digital age, helping them to get next done now."

For further information about Sigma Systems, its award-winning products, and getting the Next Done Nowvisit www.sigma-systems.com, http://sigma-systems.com/ja/sigma-systems or contact us on info@sigma-systems.com.

About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company's portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning and Insights products in addition to offering a core set of services including professional services, cloud services, and managed services. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with technology and integration partners globally.

About its communications Inc. (iTSCOM)

iTSCOM, founded in 1983 and owned by Tokyu Corporation, is an independent cable operator servicing parts of Tokyo and Kanagawa. iTSCOM began providing cable television service in 1987, and now provides TV, Internet, Smart home and telephone services as a broadband provider. iTSCOM also offers ISP functionality services to small business offices and other independent cable operators.

