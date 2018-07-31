The paid subscription shares in Empir Group AB will be delisted. Last trading day for EMPIR BTA was Thursday July 26, 2018. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: EMPIR BTA B --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011282409 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155408 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Elias Skog telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB