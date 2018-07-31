GLOBECOMM SYSTEMS: Globecomm growth continues across crucial industry markets for Fiscal 2018

Total orders valued at over $215 million achieved for FY18

Government orders dominated by DoD, also included new contracts from select civil and foreign affairs agencies

Award-winning Asset Tracking IoT Platform contributed to growth in the oil and gas segment while 5G preparation enhanced cellular backhaul services demand within telecom

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globecomm, a leading global service provider of multi-network communication solutions, today announced orders valued at over $215 million for its fiscal year 2018, which ended June 30, 2018. Orders from new customers as well as renewals and expansions contributed to robust growth across the company's government, telecom, enterprise, oil and gas, and media markets.

Globecomm's new projects for the U.S. government include fixed and transportable satellite communication (SATCOM) terminals as well as VSAT broadcast and wireless services. Securing these projects reinforces Globecomm's leadership as a one-stop shop for designing, integrating, and delivering network connectivity.

As the industry prepares for the rollout of 5G, Globecomm has experienced an increased demand for its cellular backhaul services. The company's award-winning Internet of Things ("IoT") Platform for asset tracking solutions has also gained traction within the maritime and oil and gas markets. The company recently sold 10,000 tracking devices in the energy market and expects large multiples in the future where opportunities exist for hundreds of thousands of assets that need tracking. Furthermore, thanks to its continued focus on customer satisfaction, the company has received significant contract extensions and add-ons in managed services across government, enterprise, media, and maritime markets.

"Globecomm's vision has always been driven by relationships, understanding our customers' needs and delivering customer-centric, innovative global communication solutions," said Chief Executive Officer Jason Juranek. "By combining adaptive, industry-leading expertise and a 'get-it-done' attitude to deliver exceptional value, we continuously find ways to exceed our customers' expectations while guiding them through their business and connectivity requirements with ingenuity and passion."

About Globecomm

Globecomm is a trusted global connectivity partner for designing, managing and distributing voice, video and data solutions the most remote locations on Earth - under the most treacherous conditions. The company's multi-network satellite, fiber and cellular infrastructure is the backbone of mission-critical RF and IP communications for government, maritime, media, enterprise and oil & gas markets in over 100 countries. In addition to operating managed network and hosted switch services, Globecomm designs and integrates complete enterprise communications and data management systems including Internet of Things applications and on-premise and cloud-based enterprise video platforms. We proudly serve U.S. government and NGOs around the world with Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) services, and assist with enterprise and government disaster relief efforts.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has locations in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Afghanistan. www.globecomm.com

