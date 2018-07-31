Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield and Forest City Announce Acquisition Agreement

Brookfield Fund to Acquire Forest City for $25.35 per share in $11.4 Billion Transaction

Portfolio Includes 18,500 Multifamily Units and 10.8 Million Square Feet of Prime Office, Life Science and Retail Space in Major Cities in the U.S.

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield") (NYSE:BAM) (TSX:BAM.A) (Euronext:BAMA) and Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. ("Forest City") (NYSE:FCEA) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which a Brookfield real estate investment fund will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Forest City for $25.35 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $11.4 billion, including Forest City's proportionate share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt. The purchase price represents a premium of 26.6 percent over Forest City's closing share price of $20.03 on June 15, 2018, the day prior to recent market speculation that Brookfield was engaging in discussions to acquire Forest City. The proposed transaction has been recommended by the Board of Directors of Forest City and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Forest City portfolio is comprised of a number of iconic assets across major gateway U.S. cities, including 6.3 million square feet of high-quality office space, 2.3 million square feet of premier life science assets, primarily in Cambridge, MA, 2.2 million square feet of retail space and 18,500 multifamily units, as well as five large-scale development projects in the New York Metro area, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Brian Kingston, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Property Group, said, "Forest City has created a high-quality portfolio of operating and development assets over its 100-year history. We look forward to creating further value in these great assets on behalf of our limited partners."

David LaRue, President and Chief Executive Officer of Forest City, said, "Thanks to the skill and dedication of our associates, Forest City has made significant progress in our transformation over the last several years. We are pleased that Brookfield recognizes the success of our ongoing efforts to strengthen the business, the attractiveness of our office, apartment and mixed-use portfolio, the skill and dedication of our associates, and the significant opportunities to drive future growth embedded in our more than 18 million square feet of entitlements. We believe that this transaction will deliver an immediate cash premium to stockholders for their investment and represents the best path forward for our company and our stockholders."

In connection with the transaction, affiliates of Starboard Value LP and Scopia Capital Management LP, which own approximately 14% of Forest City's outstanding shares in the aggregate, have entered into merger support agreements whereby they have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the transaction at the Forest City special meeting.

Completion of the transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of Forest City's stockholders. The transaction is not contingent on receipt of financing.

Forest City does not expect to pay its regular quarterly dividend during the pendency of the transaction.

Due to the pending acquisition, Forest City will not be holding a conference call for its second quarter 2018 business results. Detailed financial information on the quarter will be released on August 2, 2018.

Advisors

Lazard and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisors to Forest City and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is acting as legal counsel. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal counsel to the Forest City Board of Directors.

Financing will be led by a syndicate of banks including BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup Global Markets Inc, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, who are each also acting as financial advisors to Brookfield along with Moelis & Company. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Torys LLP are acting as legal counsel to Brookfield.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion in assets under management. Brookfield has more than a 115-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com).

Please note that Brookfield's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and can also be found in the investor section of its website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com/). Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is a NYSE-listed national real estate company with $8.0 billion in consolidated assets. Forest City is principally engaged in the ownership, development, management and acquisition of commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate in key urban markets in the United States. For more information, please visit www.forestcity.net (http://www.forestcity.net).

