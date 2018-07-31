Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Awarded Third Patent on Non-Lethal BolaWrap Restraint Device

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced the issuance of the third U.S. patent on its innovative non-lethal restraint device and technology. This third grant in last two months is representative of the Company's rapidly growing intellectual property portfolio.

The Company has multiple U.S. and foreign patents pending on various aspects of its restraint technology. Other technology innovations are currently under development that are expected to result in more patent filings this year. The Company's strategy is to aggressively secure its product innovations in both domestic and international markets.

The Company's Chief Technology Officer and award-winning inventor, Elwood (Woody) Norris stated, "What started out as a simple request from veteran police officers to help address the urgent issue of police encounters with the mentally ill has now led to a patented technology and product generating worldwide interest. This important new patent focuses on key aspects of the ability to make an effective remote restraint device in a very small package, an important requirement for use in modern policing."

According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), law enforcement officers nationwide are increasingly called upon to respond to and intervene on behalf of the 44.7 million people in the United States affected by mental illness. The nature of this interaction has become an issue of national concern. With 24% of fatal police encounters in 2017 involving mental illness, the new BolaWrap 100 offers a solution designed for de-escalating and reducing the number of fatalities, injuries and incidents of use of force.

About Wrap Technologies (OTCQB: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. Wrap Technology premiered its hand-held BolaWrap™ 100 remote restraint solution at the International Association of Police Chiefs (IACP) October 2017 international conference. In December 2017 the Company completed a self-underwritten IPO and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

BolaWrap is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the small but powerful BolaWrap assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters.

