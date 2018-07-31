sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,11 Euro		-1,45
-3,05 %
WKN: A1CV38 ISIN: US78467J1007 Ticker-Symbol: WGSA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,256
45,398
16:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC46,11-3,05 %