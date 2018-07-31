Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 31 July 2018, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 July 2018;

2. To declare a final dividend of 5.5p per ordinary share;

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

4. To re-elect Tom Maier, a Director of the Company;

5. To elect Neil Rogan, a Director of the Company;

6. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor to the Company;

7. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor;

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

8. To authorise Director to allot relevant securities;

Special Resolutions

9. To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities for cash disapplying pre-emption rights;

10. To authorise the Directors to repurchase Ordinary shares.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

Ordinary resolutions:

1. 41,400,017 0 0 2. 41,400,017 0 0 3. 41,382,716 11,175 6,126 4.* 32,793,628 8,602,589 3,800 5.* 31,388,469 10,007,747 3,800 6. 41,378,169 18,455 3,393 7. 41,388,826 11,191 0 8. 41,394,590 1,050 4,377

Special resolutions:

9. 41,363,471 20,620 15,926 10. 40,112,179 1,273,646 14,192

*The large vote against resolution 4 and 5 was in respect of the re-election of Thomas Maier and the election of Neil Rogan came predominantly from two shareholders. The Board gives high priority to its relations with shareholders and will continue two engage with these holders in order to understand the reasons for their votes.

The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 4,085,406 shares are held in Treasury. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 70,914,475. The above tables represent the number of votes registered.

31 July 2018

