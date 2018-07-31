CSP Inc.: CSPi Closes on Sale of Germany Operations

LOWELL, Mass., July 31, 2018(NASDAQ:CSPI), a provider of IT managed services, security solutions and packet capture products, today announced that it has closed on the sale of its Germany operations (CSPi GmbH, Technology Solutions) to European IT service provider and media conglomerate Reply (MTA, STAR: REY) for €10.0 million in cash (approximately $11.7 million at current exchange rates). In addition, CSPi has received from Reply €2.3 million (approximately $2.8 million) in cash from the CSPi GmbH's balance sheet at the time of the closing. Reply has acquired all of the outstanding stock of CSPi GmbH, along with all of its assets and liabilities, including its pension obligation.

CSPi will continue to operate its United Kingdom location to serve certain multinational clients.

