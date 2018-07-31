Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - BlocPlay Entertainment (CSE: PLAY) ("BlocPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new management appointments for the positions of CPO, CFO, CMTO, and to the Board of directors.

Mr. Mathieu Glaude is appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO), Mr. Alex Powell is appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Jay Dawani is appointed Chief Marketing Technology Officer (CMTO), and Mr. Raymond Gigliotti is appointed to the Board of Directors.

The newly appointed management team will oversee the Company's technical roadmap, while working closely with the Board of Directors for furthering the development of the company's business model, in addition to ongoing operations.

Mr. Glaude is the President and CEO of Northern Block, a Toronto-based blockchain product development company building decentralized applications, enterprise solutions and developer tools for blockchain ecosystems. Mr. Glaude brings extensive expertise to product development in the enterprise technology space. Prior to Northern Block, he worked for Capital One Bank where he led many large scale customer-facing software development initiatives.

Mr. Powell is an executive and entrepreneur. He attended McMaster University while studying accounting and finance while obtaining an Honours B Comm. degree. Taking the accounting route after University he attained his CA designation (now CPA CA) while at a mid-sized accounting firm in Toronto. During his 4+ years at the firm, he headed audit teams for clients of various sizes in the GTHA, where his passion to help businesses flourished. After leaving the firm he has spent the last 8 years using his knowledge and experiences from the firm to helping business owners expand their wealth. Mr. Powell has consulted with clients in many industries and many stages. His focus is on technology companies helping the owners learn about corporate finance/governance and build wealth.

Mr. Dawani is an Executive, who has held the positions of CEO, CMO, and Deep Learning Engineer for 5 years, as well as founded two of his own companies in the tech and media industries. He has deep knowledge in artificial intelligence, distributed systems, disruptive innovation, strategy and marketing. He has worked with and advised a number of start-ups and multinational companies in Canada, Asia, America and the United Kingdom on investing in and developing various emergent and disruptive technologies, including but not limited to artificial intelligence and blockchain. He attended the University of Western Ontario, where he studied Mathematics and Computer Science, and has a degree in Marketing Management from Sheridan College.

Mr. Gigliotti is a highly capable technological adviser, software architect and co-founder and CTO of Firestitch, a leading provider of web app and mobile app development. He is a hands-on technological specialist with vast expertise leveraging software and app development coupled with code writing to deliver highly effective and creative solutions to business challenges. Mr. Gigliotti engages in cutting-edge web technologies such as Angular6, PHP7 and NodeJs to create highly scalable apps all hosted from the Amazon Web Services Cloud. He also strongly believes in excellent UI/UX design principles and has adopted the Google Material standard resulting in successful and highly usable apps. He has outstanding analytical, problem-solving and documentation skills. His passion for documentation lead his team to develop the Specify platform, which manages processes and people in the software development life cycle. Mr. Gigliotti's capabilities include team leadership and supervision, IT Solution Development, Software Development, Software Design, Coaching and Training, Client Outreach, Company Management, Strategic Oversight, Web App Development and Cloud Computing.

BlocPlay Entertainment is the world's first peer-to-peer, de-centralized digital entertainment company. Supporting video gamers, developers, and content creators - worldwide. Each day billions of consumers worldwide enjoy digital entertainment products. BlocPlay Entertainment plans to deliver a fully transparent distribution, publishing, and marketing platform for videogames and eSports events through our innovative tokenization system known as Token Play. BlocPlay Entertainment develops in-house entertainment technologies including video games and services. Entertainment develops in-house entertainment technologies including video games and services.

TokenPlay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blocplay Entertainment and is the customer facing Brand involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technology in the video game space, which will seek to provide a platform for the exchange of in-game currencies and tokens.

