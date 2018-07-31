Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to provide an update on its three phase, scorpion venom-derived peptide research and development program (the "Program"), which consists of identifying, extracting and sequencing peptides and proteins isolated from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom, which are a highly complex mixture of peptides, enzymes, mucoproteins, free amino acids, lipids and other biological substances. Ultimately, this Program is expected to enable the Company to generate Nature Identical peptide therapeutics that are intended to treat, regulate and prevent cancer progression. PreveCeutical's initial focus will be on targeting glioblastoma, a highly-aggressive form of brain cancer.

The Company has completed Phase 1 of the Program successfully (see news releases dated August 11, 2017 and January 24, 2018). The successful completion of Phase 1 yielded promising results, as PreveCeutical's research team, led by Dr. Harendra Parekh, identified eight peptides being of a size and nature that will allow PreveCeutical to re-design and synthesise them, making them candidates for the Company's future Nature Identical peptide therapeutics.

The Company has commenced Phase 2 of the Program, which involves re-designing the peptides, with the goal of enhancing their biostability, while maintaining their potency during screening against well-characterised and defined targets associated with brain cancer. To achieve this goal, the Company's research team is using state-of-the-art computer technology for its in-silico modelling and docking studies, against known brain cancer targets (e.g. Matrix metalloproteinases) to determine the structural features and amino acid sequences critical to their binding.

As peptide sequences are generated from the Company's modelling and docking studies, the Company will begin to re-engineer the identified peptides and to employ its proprietary peptide linker technology to conserve the peptides' structural features responsible for binding and other critical activities.

Each novel, uniquely designed Nature Identical peptide candidate will then be purified and fully characterised. After generating a comprehensive library of highly stable Nature Identical peptide candidates, the Company will enter Phase 3, and begin to screen the peptides in cell-based glioblastoma models.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). In addition, the Company has recently launched a cannabis division responsible for bringing an array of high-quality, medicinal cannabis-based products to market.

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. Scorpion venoms have a history of use in traditional medicine in African and Asian countries to treat various diseases and chronic pain. This product is available on the Company's website.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

