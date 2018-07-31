sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2018/2019

July 31, 2018

Projected timetable

of the next publications and events 2018/2019

The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the rest of the year 2018 and for the year 2019 is the following one:

PublicationsDate of publication
(after market closing)		Information meetings

Half-year sales of 2018

Quiet period from Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Thursday, July 19, 2018

Half-year results of 2018

Quiet period from Friday, July 20, 2018

Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Thursday, September 6, 2018
at 2:30 pm in Webcast

3rd quarter sales of 2018

Quiet period from Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Thursday, October 18, 2018

Annual sales of 2018

Quiet period from Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Annual results of 2018

Quiet period from Monday, February 11, 2019

Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Thursday, March 14, 2019
at 2:30 pm at the SFAF

1st quarter sales of 2019
Quiet period from Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Thursday, April 25, 2019
Shareholders' Meeting 2019
Thursday, May 16, 2019

Half-year sales of 2019

Quiet period from Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Thursday, July 18, 2019

Half-year results of 2019

Quiet period from Friday, July 19, 2019

Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Thursday, September 5, 2019
at 2:30 pm at the SFAF

3rd quarter sales of 2019

Quiet period from Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Thursday, October 24, 2019

Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.

Our next update:

September 5, 2018: at market close, publication of 2018 half-year results.

Person responsible for financial information: Christian Boiron.

Contact for financial information: Véronique Bouscayrol.

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54592-communique-calendrier_gb-2018.pdf

