BOIRON: Projected timetable of the next publications and events 2018/2019

July 31, 2018
Projected timetable
of the next publications and events 2018/2019
The projected timetable of the next publications and events for the rest of the year 2018 and for the year 2019 is the following one:
|Publications
|Date of publication
(after market closing)
|Information meetings
|
Half-year sales of 2018
Quiet period from Wednesday, July 4, 2018
|
Thursday, July 19, 2018
|
Half-year results of 2018
Quiet period from Friday, July 20, 2018
|
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
|
Thursday, September 6, 2018
at 2:30 pm in Webcast
|
3rd quarter sales of 2018
Quiet period from Wednesday, October 3, 2018
|
Thursday, October 18, 2018
|
Annual sales of 2018
Quiet period from Tuesday, January 8, 2019
|
Thursday, January 24, 2019
|
Annual results of 2018
Quiet period from Monday, February 11, 2019
|
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
|
Thursday, March 14, 2019
at 2:30 pm at the SFAF
|
1st quarter sales of 2019
Quiet period from Wednesday, April 10, 2019
|
Thursday, April 25, 2019
|Shareholders' Meeting 2019
|
Thursday, May 16, 2019
|
Half-year sales of 2019
Quiet period from Wednesday, July 3, 2019
|
Thursday, July 18, 2019
|
Half-year results of 2019
Quiet period from Friday, July 19, 2019
|
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
|
Thursday, September 5, 2019
at 2:30 pm at the SFAF
|
3rd quarter sales of 2019
Quiet period from Tuesday, October 8, 2019
|
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Quiet period: during the period prior to the publications, BOIRON limits its communication with the financial community.
Our next update:
September 5, 2018: at market close, publication of 2018 half-year results.
Person responsible for financial information: Christian Boiron.
Contact for financial information: Véronique Bouscayrol.
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com
