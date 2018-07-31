InstantCard: Child's Drowning Spurs Mother's Growing Water Safety Crusade

Tennessee Mom Creates the Water Guardian Program. InstantCard Gets Program Running Fast, Prints and Sends Thousands of ID Tags at Low Cost

ROCKVILLE, MD and BLOUNTVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / When Nicole Hughes' three-year-old son, Levi, drowned in the family pool despite adults nearby, she immediately knew she had to help prevent future similar tragedies. Hughes launched a safety crusade and created the "Water Guardian" tag. An adult wearing the tag is responsible for constantly monitoring kids in or near the water.

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death of children, according to the CDC.

In June, Hughes created a nonprofit, Levi's Legacy, and approached InstantCard, a leading provider of photo ID cards, to ask if it could help. She hadn't been able to find a card printer that was able to do what she needed at a reasonable cost.



The Water Guardian tag

"I said yes right away," said David Finkelstein, president of the Rockville, Maryland-based firm. "I was immediately impressed by Nicole, her program, and the energy she was putting into raising awareness."

Hughes, who lives in Blountville, Tennessee, has been interviewed by many newspapers and People magazine, and featured on television.

Because it had the required infrastructure already in place, InstantCard was able to start fulfilling Water Guardian tag orders within a week. In the first month, InstantCard printed and sent nearly 2,000 tags and kits. The kit includes a Water Guardian tag, lanyard, coil bracelet and pamphlet. As it does for all nonprofits, InstantCard discounted its fee.

"Without David and InstantCard, none of this would have happened," Hughes said. "David immediately got what we're about. InstantCard acts as a true partner to produce and send out our Water Guardian kits."

Hughes has also raised thousands of dollars in donations, all of which is being used to get out the message that child drowning can happen in seconds without an alert adult present.

Finkelstein also put Hughes in touch with his client, the American Lifeguard Association, the leading source of training and resources for water safety. The ALA quickly endorsed the Water Guardians program.

"Visit the Levi's Legacy site to learn more and to help get the word out about this worthwhile cause," Finkelstein said.

More information about the program and online ordering of Water Guardian tags is available at www.levislegacy.com.

Since 2007, InstantCard has been America's first 100 percent web-based photo ID card service. Using cloud-based technologies, InstantCard creates ID cards quickly, easily and cost-effectively. More information is available at https://instantcard.net or by calling 888-980-6179.

InstantCard also offers Credential Verification Service for safety-crucial industries such as construction, healthcare, energy, and transportation. It provides photo ID cards printed with a QR code. When the QR code is scanned with a smartphone or tablet, the employee's training records are displayed. This ensures that only qualified workers are assigned potentially hazardous jobs. Web: www.credentialverificationservice.com.

