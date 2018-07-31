According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global courier, express, and parcel market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. FTAs encouraging CEP investments in emerging economies is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005633/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global courier, express, and parcel market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global courier, express, and parcel market into the following geography:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

In 2017, the APAC region accounted for 35% of the global market and is projected to reach 40% by 2022, exhibiting almost 4% increase in market share.

Global courier, express, and parcel market: Emerging trend in the market

Growing integration of LMD models with CEP companies is an emerging trend in the courier, express, and parcel market. The instant delivery market is gaining attention rapidly, which has resulted in high capital investments in new start-ups and venture firms. Most of the new start-ups provide food preparation and delivery services. E-commerce players are coming up with new delivery models to provide a vast range of delivery services to their customers such as hub-and-spoke and last-mile delivery models. The last-mile delivery model comprises postal mail-run, crowd shipping, courier delivery, and courier delivery to lockers. There has been a proportional increase in demand for parcel delivery, owing to the rise in the demand for e-commerce. To cater to the growing demand for CEP services, logistics players are integrating LMD models to provide regular delivery, same-day delivery, instant delivery, and other value-added services.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (A-1 Express, Allied Express, Aramex, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx, and UPS)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005633/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com