

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies Inc. said Monday that it is shutting down its self-driving trucks unit to refocus its efforts exclusively on self-driving cars.



The ride-hailing company did not say how many employees will be impacted by the unit's closure, but said it has notified workers about plans to assign them to other relevant teams.



The move will not affect Uber Freight, a smartphone app that connects truck drivers and shippers.



'We recently took the important step of returning to public roads in Pittsburgh and as look to continue that momentum, we believe having our entire team's energy and expertise focused on this effort is the best path forward,' said Eric Meyhofer, head of Uber Advanced Technologies Group, the division that oversaw self-driving truck development.



Uber started to test self-driving trucks after it acquired Otto, a self-driving truck startup, in August 2016. Otto was founded in January 2016 by Lior Ron and Anthony Levandowski, a former Google employee.



Uber later fired Levandowski after Google accused him of stealing trade secrets that resulted in Google's Waymo unit filing a lawsuit against Uber and Levandowski. However, the lawsuit was settled in February.



In October 2016, Otto said it partnered with Anheuser-Busch InBev to complete the world's first shipment by a self-driving truck. Otto and Anheuser-Busch delivered 51,744 cans of Budweiser beer from Fort Collins, through downtown Denver, to Colorado Springs.



However, Uber has recently had problems with its self-driving car program. Earlier in July, Uber laid off self-driving car test drivers in Pittsburgh, four months after a fatal crash involving one of its robot cars in March.



Uber recently resumed testing in Pittsburgh, with safety modifications to the cars and training of drivers.



