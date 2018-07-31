

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram said that its management board has decided to divest its luminaires business. Talks will be held with interested parties for the luminaires business. The management board will provide an update on the progress of strategic plans for the company at the Capital Markets Day in November.



As part of its strategic realignment, Osram is refining its positioning with an increased focus on the growth markets in high-tech fields. The financial figures of the Lighting Solutions (LS) business unit, combined with the contribution of the Digital Systems business unit, are captured within the Lighting Solutions & Systems (LSS) reporting segment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX