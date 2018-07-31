The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 30 July 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 30 July 2018 104.21p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 102.25p per ordinary share







31 July 2018



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45