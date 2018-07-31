According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global mini truck market is expected to grow to 8.09 million units by 2022. Mini truck pooling and renting is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005670/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global mini truck market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Mini Truck Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global mini truck market into the following products:

Light-duty mini trucks

Heavy-duty mini trucks

In 2017, the heavy-duty mini trucks segment accounted for closely 55% of the global market and is projected to decline to 50% by 2022, exhibiting almost 5% decrease in market share.

Global mini truck market: Top emerging trend

Introduction of electric and hybrid mini trucks is an emerging trend in the mini truck space. Government encouragement and the rising need for green and eco-friendly mobility is urging vehicle makers to invest in the development of electric mini trucks. Electric mini trucks are highly economical in terms of operational costs as compared to diesel or gasoline-electric trucks. Players in the market have realized the advantages of electric and hybrid technologies and started developing, while a few have already released, their models.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Mini Truck Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (light-duty mini trucks and heavy-duty mini trucks)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Ashok Leyland, Dongfeng Motor, Honda Motor, NISSAN MOTOR, Tata Motors, and Wuling Motor)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005670/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com