The food and beverage industry is subject to rapidly changing consumer preferences and is marked by the presence of numerous local and multinational suppliers. As industry experts attempt to gauge trends and come up with winning strategies for the food and beverage industry, they rely on industry reports from Technavio to provide reliable data and strategic insights into consumer attitudes and behaviors. These insights help to identify key market opportunities for future growth and investment.

In the article entitled 'Flavors Colors: Opportunities for Clean Labels', nutraceuticalsworld.com emphasizes the increasing proclivity of the F&B industry towards natural sources of colors and flavors. The article relies on Technavio's report on the Global Natural Food Colors Market 2018-2022 market to illustrate that the split between food and beverages with respect to natural colorants is 66% and 34% respectively.

Bevnet in its article entitled 'Lemonade Still Growing, Despite Added Sugars' looks to Technavio to corroborate the importance of lemonade as the global thirst quencher. According to Technavio's market study on the Global Lemonade Drinks Market 2017-2021themarket is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% through 2021.

FinancialBuzz.com identifies a huge growth potential emerging from the legalization of cannabis for recreational and medicinal purposes. According to Technavio's market study on the Global CBD Oil Market 2017-2021,the advent of advanced cultivation processes is one of the key trends that will drive the market during the forecast period.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

