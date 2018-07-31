PlayFusion: Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions is Launching

INDIANAPOLIS, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

At Gen Con 2018 booth #555, fans can play the Trading Card Game, chat with the game designers and experience Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions, developed by PlayFusion in partnership with Games Workshop, is an exciting new Trading Card Game that is available today to play at Gen Con booth # 555 and stores across North America, Europe and Australia. This new game enables you to:

Customise and command your line-up of Champions in duels against your opponents;

Play quick, tactical games relying on skill and knowledge of your units, spells and abilities;

Exploit innovative game mechanics including rotating cards that change each turn, and undertake quests unlocking blessings that boost your power;

Master the fast action and card draw system designed to replace other games' dated, slow and cumbersome resource mechanics.

"The wait is finally over and we couldn't be more excited to show the world the game we've lovingly crafted as a culmination of our team's decades of gaming experience heavily imbued with our deep love of the Warhammer Universe," said Mark Gerhard, CEO and Co-Founder of PlayFusion. "We will be delivering on everything players expect plus so much more as the game mixes physical and digital in new, exciting and innovative ways as it continues to evolve in the decades ahead."

The on-street date for the new physical Trading Card Game is August 2nd, available in select Games Workshop and Warhammer stores - in addition to all the usual quality outlets for TCGs.

The physical trading card game features 278 collectible cards which allow you to take command of one of four powerful factions and raise an army of legendary Champions. Launching alongside the TCG, the Champions App serves as precursor to the full digital game and immediately enables players to scan and claim their physical cards as well apply for early access to the digital game beta.

Visit https://warhammerchampions.com to learn more about Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions.

ABOUT PlayFusion

Headquartered in Cambridge, the tech nirvana of the United Kingdom, PlayFusion is a multi-award-winning studio that is pioneering the future of enhanced reality entertainment. PlayFusion's titles include their original IP, Lightseekers, and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions.

Powered by leading edge proprietary computer vision technology, the Enhanced Reality Engine seamlessly integrates physical and digital worlds, enabling visionary creators, designers, educators, entertainers and storytellers to deliver truly magical, compelling content.

ABOUT Games Workshop

Games Workshop Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 games, miniature soldiers, novels and model kits through more than 469 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop or Warhammer), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including its publishing division 'Black Library' and its special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

