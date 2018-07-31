MiFID II requires trading venues to publish reports related to quality of execution of transactions on a quarterly basis as defined in RTS 27. As previously communicated in IT notice on July 20, 2018, the Best Execution reports for the period January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018 (hereinafter Q1 2018) are now available on Nasdaq's website for Best Execution. Please note that the publication of the Best Execution Q1 2018 reports on Table 8 for Article 7, Additional information for continuous auction order book and continuous quote driven execution venues, are delayed until further notice. The reports will be made available on Nasdaq's website for Best Execution. Questions and feedback Nasdaq Trading Operations Tel: +46 8 405 7890 E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com Best regards, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=687330