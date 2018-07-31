TRON: TVM Steers Global Ecosystem Network to a New Chapter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / On July 30, 2018, TRON held TRON Virtual Machine (TVM) Test Version Launching Event, which was live streamed globally on several platforms, including yizhibo, Periscope, YouTube and Facebook, with over 1,200,000 views. Currently, the TRON team has completed the launch of TVM and the test version of test.tronscan.org.

The TVM test version was released yesterday. Community developers are welcome to experience it in the following month. On August 30, SGT, TRON will complete mainnet upgrade and officially launch TVM.

TRON Virtual Machine (TVM):

As a lightweight, Turing-complete virtual machine devised for TRON ecosystem, TVM aims at providing millions of global developers with a system that is efficient, developer-friendly, stable, secure and easy to optimize.

In addition, TVM will be fully compatible with Ethereum, providing higher speed with lower costs; developers can easily develop DAPPs on TRON network using mainstream development tools, including Remix, Truffle, Web3.js and browser wallet plug-ins.

The TVM launched on August 30 will be more secure and stable. At that time, the compile and instruction set will be further optimized. Besides, the entire TVM ecosystem will be more comprehensive, eventually realizing higher performance, simpler operation and a more robust ecosystem.

TRON mainnet has been running smoothly. As of 10:00 on July 30th, 2018, SGT, the block height reached 1,005,756, the peak number of single day transaction marked 49,518, global nodes reached 362 and the total number of account address was 74,112.

Over 40 mainstream exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Upbit, Huobi and OKEx have completed the migration from ERC20 token to TRON's mainnet TRX without any financial loss of the user;

A total of 92,424,664,154.355837 ERC20 Tokens were burnt, accounting for 92.42% of the total issued. Before completing the transfer, the remaining ERC20 tokens will remain valid for exchange on Binance and Gate.io.

In the event, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, stated that apart from the launch of TVM, TRON also completed its acquisition of BitTorrent, which provided top-notch downloading services for 1M+ users from 138 countries. The acquisition would enable TRON to become the largest decentralized ecosystem in the world.

By integrating the TRON network into BitTorrent, we aim to improve on the currently existing altruism. We intend to extend rewards to peers who seed torrents, infusing more resources into the torrent ecosystem.

The TRON network will serve as the underlying protocol of Project Atlas. Hundreds of millions of BT users will become part of the TRON ecosystem. BT will be the largest application on the TRON network, which will allow TRON to become the most influential public blockchain in the world.

The acquisition will also offer new possibilities for global payment and settlement of online content. The content creators could reach hundreds of millions of users through this decentralized network without any intermediaries. Various industries will be significantly affected by these changes

Later on, Lucien, CTO of TRON, briefed the audience on TVM development and DApp ecosystem building.

In the event, Lucien stated: the launch of TVM is a historic moment for TRON, a new chapter of TRON's DApp ecosystem. TVM is compatible with EVM, and allows DApp developers on EVM to migrate to TVM, almost for free. Let's talk about the DApp ecosystem first. As only a well-rounded environment will attract more developers, efficient, user-friendly developing tools, documents and tutorials always serve as some of the most important prerequisites for developers to work on DApps.

1. Introduction to development tool:

For development tools, a user would need tronweb (a TRON equivalent for Ethererum's web3.js), tronlink (similar to Ethereum's metamask), trontruffle (also similar to truffle), and tronremix (TRON's version of remix) to develop an entire DApp. Yet truffle and remix have their pros and cons. We are combining the features of these two into one to make things easier for our developers. We also have tronscan, TRON's block chain browser, and tronganache. In addition, we added a feature called local block explorer which enables developers to test on a virtual local setting more easily.

The above are the basic tools we have for DApp developers, and we will also provide 20 different types of game templates. Detailed documents and tutorials will be provided to help developers learn how to develop a DApp.

In conclusion, by providing things above, we are able to empower our users to develop popular games like fomo3D.

2. Introduction to engine tool:

We know that most games on Ethereum now are web games with limited DAU. We will work with engine suppliers to work on developing engines and public chain SDK. That way developers will be able to develop more complex games, or settle the payment after each game or each day to prevent TPS from being too high. Moving on, this will further expand our DApp ecosystem.

3. Introduction to third-party tool:

Third-party tools are also important. Take Loom Network as an example, which is a popular side chain with a user-friendly API interface that allows the users to develop new projects more easily. We will also try to work out a TRON Loom Network for more convenient DApp development.

Marcus, technical director of TRON, provided more details about the TVM, stating: we've implemented the TVM framework, which is now compatible with EVM, and can provide a faster speed and lower utility costs.

On the VM side, we have two goals:

1. To optimize the compiler

This is very challenging, yet very important. The optimization will allow the code to execute faster with higher efficiency, and thus consume less resource.

2. To Optimize instruction set

Through this users can easily perform voting, freezing, trading and other functions in the smart contract. Additionally, we've also embedded the resource manager in the VM, which helps to improve resource deployment.

The launch of the TVM has consolidated the base for future community infrastructure, DAPP research and development, and expansion of the TRON global consensus network. It also indicates TRON team's determination to continually develop public chain-based applications.

