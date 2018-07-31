Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics engagement for the smart TV market. A smart TV manufacturer wanted to identify strategies to monitor the impact of their marketing campaigns and evaluate their overall sales performance.

According to the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig,"Marketing analytics helps companies measure and optimize their marketing activities and streamline efforts to improve sales performance."

Modern customers are increasingly favoring online media as a source of entertainment. This has resulted in the proliferation of high-speed internet across the globe, which, in turn, is providing a boost for the smart TV market. Furthermore, the growing demand for online streaming has opened prospects for service providers to venture into the Over the Top (OTT) space. However, the increasing popularity of smart TV has affected the cable TV market as well as the set-top-box and the conventional entertainment platforms, especially in the developed countries.

The marketing analytics solution helped the smart TV client to diagnose deficiencies in their specific channels and accordingly make adjustments to strategies to enhance their overall marketing program. The client was also able to effectively monitor their marketing campaigns and understand the overall sales performance.

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Diagnose deficiencies in specific channels and accordingly make adjustments to strategies

Identify ways to re-prioritize product offerings and launch new products in niche market segments

This marketing analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Determining the true ROI of their marketing activities in terms of social media and email marketing success

Devising robust business models to stay relevant in the smart TV space

