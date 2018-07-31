sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

95,26 Euro		+0,10
+0,11 %
WKN: BAY001 ISIN: DE000BAY0017 Ticker-Symbol: BAYN 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAYER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,20
95,49
17:58
95,23
95,52
17:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAYER AG
BAYER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAYER AG95,26+0,11 %