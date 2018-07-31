

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - LEO Pharma has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Bayer's global prescription dermatology unit. The portfolio to be acquired includes branded topical prescription treatments for acne, fungal skin infections and rosacea, and a range of topical steroids with an annual turnover in 2017 of more than 280 million euros. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.



The transaction does not include Bayer's over-the-counter dermatology portfolio of brands such as Bepanthen and Canesten amongst others.



LEO Pharma will acquire the global product rights, except for Afghanistan and Pakistan, and take over the sales and marketing organizations in 14 countries, as well as a factory in Segrate, Italy. In total, around 450 people will join LEO Pharma as part of this transaction. The combination of the local sales and marketing organizations will make LEO Pharma more efficient.



The acquisition is expected to close in two steps: During 2018 for the United States, and during the second half of 2019 for all other markets, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by the competition authorities.



