AfriAg Global Plc - Total Voting Rights

31 July 2018

AfriAg Global Plc

("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 1,761,001,037 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 1,761,001,037 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

The Company's global distribution footprint has expanded considerably over the years, moving and distributing perishable food products by road, air and sea for many blue-chip companies around the globe.

AfriAg Global's 100% owned subsidiary, AfriAg Marketing recorded revenues of £3.122 million for 2017, with its 40% owned agri-logistics group AfriAg (Pty) Limited adding value with its full year revenues growing to £14.746 million.