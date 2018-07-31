Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2018) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) is pleased to announce the award of a new $14.4 million contract from the Government of Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) for service and support of the Shipboard Reverse Osmosis Desalination (SROD) Water Purification Units for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN or Navy) during the next three years.

In addition to being selected to repair and overhaul the SROD units as required by the Navy, BluMetric will provide engineering support, field support, and immediate response service for the SROD units in both the RCN's operational and disaster relief roles.

"Over the past 7 years BluMetric has worked closely with DND, under contract, on water purification systems for both the Navy and Land Forces. As a result, we have been able to provide efficient and cost-effective products to DND. It is an honour to continue to serve this very important client," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "Our technical capabilities and responsiveness make BluMetric a good fit for the work that will be performed in support of this critical function on board Navy Ships."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded cleantech company with a portfolio of industry-leading engineering services and proprietary equipment providing sustainable solutions to environmental challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's award-winning team of industry experts provides a better environment for business.

