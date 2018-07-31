Uncertainty increased recently amid conflicting signals. Survey data softened further in July, while financing conditions remain favorable. On Tuesday, the Q2 GDP release will add an important information. Business cycle uncertainty has recently been increasing in the Euro Area. We observe downward signals from a number of cyclical indicators which conflict with a broad strength in macroeconomic trends. The first Eurostat Q2 GDP release on Tuesday 31st July will add another indication about the state of the business cycle. The most visible downward trend in time series comes from prominent survey data. The purchase managers surveys (PMI) - both contemporaneously correlated with GDP and forward-looking - have been losing momentum since January (Figure 1). In July, the...

