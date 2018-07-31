

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has closed down a restaurant in Powell, Ohio after several reports of customer getting sick after eating there.



The local health officials said it received illness reports from seven customers on July 29 and July 30.



According to reports based on iwaspoisoned.com, a website that tracks foodborne illnesses, about 12 people became sick this past weekend after eating at the restaurant. People reported symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, and fever to the website.



However, by Tuesday morning, the number of reports to the site grew to 105, citing 170 people sick, according to Patrick Quade, the founder of iwaspoisoned.com, Business Insider reported.



'We take all claims of food safety very seriously and we are currently looking into a few reports of illness at our Powell, Ohio restaurant,' Chipotle spokeswoman Laurie Schalow told Business Insider.



'Our protocols identified a handful of illness reports at one restaurant in Powell, OH,' Chipotle spokeswoman Laurie Schalow told CNBC. 'We acted quickly and closed this single restaurant out of an abundance of caution and we are working with the local health officials to reopen this restaurant as soon as possible.'



Chipotle plans to reopen the restaurant Tuesday, conditional on approval by the health department.



