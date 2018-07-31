Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting 31-Jul-2018 / 17:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar July 31, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting Krasnodar, July 31, 2018: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), is pleased to announce the holding of the Board of Directors meeting. On July 31, 2018, the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on August 1, 2018 with the following agenda: 1) Approval of the budget of PJSC "Magnit" Group of Companies for the 2nd half of 2018. For further information, please contact: **************************************** Dina Svishcheva Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5818 EQS News ID: 709689 End of Announcement EQS News Service

