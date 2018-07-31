An international team of scientists working with polymer-fullerene solar cells has developed a process of fluorination, which demonstrated a significant boost in cell efficiency. According to Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the discovery could assist the development of new thin film solar materials.A group of scientists from France, Russia and Kazakhstan has developed a fluorination technique which provided a significant efficiency boost to solar cells based on organic polymer material. The team worked with polymer:fullerene solar cells, and found that the process of incorporating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...