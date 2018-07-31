CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director Declaration

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises that Paul Hewitt, a non-executive director of the Company and Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, will be taking up an additional role as a non-executive director of Provident Financial Group Plc with effect from 31 July 2018 and will cease to be a non-executive director of Playtech Plc with effect from 1 August 2018.

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814

Charles Taylor plc

31 July 2018

