

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech has agreed to buy Blue Microphones, the California-based maker of studio-quality microphones. Logitech would pay $117 million in cash for the deal.



Blue, which was founded in 1995, is popular for its Yeti and Snowball microphone lines, with prices ranging from $60 to over $4,000 for studio-grade hardware. Blue's devices are preferred by podcasters, musicians, and youtubers who prefer higher-fidelity audio.



Commenting on the deal, Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell, said, 'Logitech's acquisition of Blue Microphones will accelerate our entry into a growing market, and offers another way for us to help bring people's passions (from music to blogging) to life. Joining with Blue is an adjacent opportunity for us - a new way to grow - with additional synergies related to our existing gaming, PC webcam and audio categories.'



Blue CEO John Maier said, 'With Logitech's vast resources and incredible reach, Blue will be on a much bigger stage from the beginning. The end result is fulfilling our ultimate purpose - helping as many of our users find and amplify their voice as we can!'



