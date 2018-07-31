Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX), a digital biotech specialized in digital therapeutics, announces the launch its Theraxium Oncology offer, a breakthrough technology that leverages digital therapeutics to empower patients so they can self-manage their symptoms, experienced when receiving cancer treatments, in coordination with care teams.

Theraxium Oncology takes advantage of over four years of research and development by Voluntis in partnership with life science partners and cancer institutes as well as user feedback from patients and multiple US cancer centers. It aims to deliver an improved patient journey by supporting self-management of symptoms and enhance decision-making and prioritization for care teams by providing them with patient-reported information. Initiated in ovarian and breast cancers, the new technology is designed to target the main cancer types, involving a wide range of treatments and mechanisms of action.

Symptom management, or supportive care, is essential to cancer care with a mean of 14 symptoms experienced per patient and frequency ranging between 11-91% depending on the symptom.1 Treatment-related symptoms are known as the major reason for suboptimal adherence or treatment discontinuation.2 Severe symptoms often lead to unscheduled hospitalizations, since almost 80% of cancer hospitalizations are due to uncontrolled symptoms.3 Managing symptoms is therefore incredibly important for clinical practice, yet care teams are only partly aware of patient symptoms 4 because they have few tools to monitor symptoms in a timely and effective manner and have limited time per patient.

"Providing and receiving supportive care can be a trying experience, both for patients and care teams," says Romain Marmot, Chief Operations Officer at Voluntis. "Using evidence-based algorithms, digital therapeutics can empower patients to self-manage symptoms while allowing healthcare professionals to intervene at the right time, with the right data. The result is improved patient quality of life, reduced discontinuation rates and, ultimately increased survival."

Voluntis' technology combines a prescription mobile app and cloud-based solution for patients with a web portal for care teams. Patients enter symptom data in the app, either manually or by connecting to wireless sensors, to receive actionable recommendations personalized to their current condition. Leveraging embedded clinical algorithms, the app can help patients identify and qualify their symptoms, take treatment action in real time, gain knowledge about their disease and report their symptoms to their care teams.

Care teams follow the progress of their entire patient population in real-time from their desks thanks to their web portal, accessible without any download. Healthcare professionals can thus access the narrative of patient's symptoms. This enables them to triage patients according to priority, take action to modify the treatment and coordinate better with all care team members and patients. The result is more responsive treatment management, improved patient engagement and care coordination, in view of improving both the quality and cost of care.

For more information about Theraxium Oncology: http://www.voluntis.com/oncology

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis' solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insulia and Diabeo in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

Diabeo is a registered trademark of Sanofi. Insulia is a registered trademark of Voluntis.

For further information: http://www.voluntis.com

1 Stark et al. "The Symptom Experience of Patients with Cancer." J Hosp Palliat Nurs. 2012 Jan-Feb; 14(1): 61-70.

2 Kidwell et al. "Patient-reported symptoms and discontinuation of adjuvant aromatase inhibitor therapy." Cancer. 2014 Aug 15;120(16);2403-11.

3 Numico et al. "Hospital Admission of Cancer Patients: Avoidable Practice or Necessary Care?" PLoS One. 2015; 10(3): e0120827.

4 Rha et al. "Gaps exist between patients' experience and clinicians' awareness of symptoms after chemotherapy: CINV and accompanying symptoms." Support Care Cancer. 2016 Nov;24(11):4559-66.

