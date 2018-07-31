Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.23 FR0010259150 915 142,8169 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.24 FR0010259150 1608 142,6896 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.25 FR0010259150 2000 143,8338 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.26 FR0010259150 11750 138,9675 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.27 FR0010259150 0

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Contacts:

Ipsen

Eugenia Litz, Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

Vice-President Investor Relations

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

or

Fabien Puibarreau, Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com