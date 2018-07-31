Bitcoin's price is falling sharply. It lost 5 pct today, and retraced almost 8 pct against its July 24th intermediate top. Bitcoin's chart (first chart below) looks scary. We start getting messages from readers with a request to write about Bitcoin's crash. As we see a crash on Bitcoin's chart we try to understand whether there is (sufficient) reason to be concerned at this point in time. We would definitely agree with readers if they start getting concerned, at least if it would be based on the form and structure of the first chart embedded below. Note, before proceeding, that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...