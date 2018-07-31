sprite-preloader
PAREF: 2018 half-year results

2018 HALF-YEAR REAULTS
A solid operational growth during transition period

Growth of the portfolio under management reaching €1.8 Bn

  • €1 627 Mn managed for third party (+6% compared to December 31, 2017) in the format of SCPI1 and OPCI2, thanks to a gross subscription amount to €97 Mn in the first half of 2018 vs. € 78 Mn during the same period in 2017 (+23%)
  • €149 Mn of owned assets (+2%)

Robust financial indicators

  • Consolidated net results at €9.0 Mn, increase by +120% compared to the first half of 2017
  • Net commissions of €6.6 Mn, vs. €4.5 Mn in H1-2017 (+47%)
  • Net rental income of €3.2 Mn vs. €4.1 Mn in H1-2017 (-22%) due to the disposal of Pantin office in 2017
  • Loan to value3 at a historical low level at 12% (vs. 23% at December 31, 2017), following the capital increase realized in April 2018
  • Triple net NAV at €95.8 € per share (+8% vs. June 30, 2017)

The management board of PAREF, during the board meeting held on July 31, 2018, approved the closing of the half-year accounts of Jun 30, 2018. The limited review of financial statements by auditors is in progress.

«The first half year of 2018 was a very active period that we endeavored to continue the transformations to accelerate the growth of the Group beyond our day-to-day business. Reinforcement of our teams with new talents, new working conditions provided to employees, in particular the new head office and the progress in digitalization, as well as the rebranding of the Group's image, contribute to PAREF's new positioning. The quality of the teams' work also continues to produce unprecedented results, leading to value creation on owned assets and a record gross subscription. »

Antoine Onfray - CFO

I - Management for third parties (PAREF Gestion)

  • Subscription and managed portfolio

During the first semester of 2018, €97 Mn gross subscription has been collected from retail investors representing +23% growth compared to the same period last year (€78 Mn in H1-2017). This result is mainly explained by dynamic performances of opened-end SCPI funds Novapierre Allemagne and Interpierre with €71 Mn and €22 Mn gross subscription respectively over the period.
The net subscription remains high with a net to gross subscription ratio of 91 % during 1st semester of 2018 (vs. 86 % in 2017 and 81 % in 2016), showing the confidence of investors in the Group's products and the quality of their management.

As at June 30, 2018, PAREF Gestion is managing €1 627 Mn of assets for third parties, a +6% increase compared to 2017 (€1 531 Mn as at December 31, 2017).

The split of the funds managed by PAREF Gestion is as follows as at June 30, 2018:

TypeFundsStrategyAsset under managementAsset under managementEvolution in %
(€ Mn)(€ Mn)
Dec 31,17Jun 30, 18
SCPICapiforce Pierre (CF)Diversified53530%
Pierre 48 (CV)Residential (Paris)2812820%
Novapierre 1 (CV)Retail (Greater Paris)1531562%
Interpierre France (CV)Logistic/industry9711619%
Novapierre Allemagne (CV)Retail (Germany)26933926%
Atlantique Pierre 1 (CF)Diversified43430%
Cifocoma 1 (CF)Retail20200%
Cifocoma 2 (CF)Retail21210%
Sub-total SCPI9391 03010%
OPCIVivapierre (CV)Hotel residence (France)10097-3%
54 Boétie (CV) 3493562%
OPPCI of hotel properties (CF) 1151150%
Total OPCI5645691%
Other28280%
Total1 5311 6276%

CF: Closed-end fund
CV: Opened-end fund

2018 first half-year gross subscription is split as follows:

TypeFundsGross subscription
H1-2017 (€ Mn)		Gross subscription
H1-2018 (€ Mn)		Evolution in %
SCPIPierre 4842-44%
Novapierre 132-54%
Interpierre France142259%
Novapierre Allemagne577124%
Total 789723%

  • Commissions

Thanks to a sustained subscription in the first six months of 2018 and growing asset under management, PAREF Gestion has achieved a remarkable growth on its gross subscription commissions and management commissions, reaching €8.6 Mn (+23%) and 3.3 M€ (+32%) respectively.

Commissions (in €k)H1-2017H1-2018Evolution in %
Management commissions2 5373 34732%
Subscription commissions7 0008 60523%
Retro-commissions-5 072-5 3956%
Net Commissions4 4656 55847%

II - Real-estate activity (PAREF SA)

PAREF continues to reinforce its rental activity for its owned assets with more than 32 000 m² of surface let or re-let, representing almost a quarter of total assets owned by the Group (including the portion of Gaïa office). In particular, PAREF has signed with Thermes Adour, a major player in spa industry, a lease of 12-year firm period for the hotel residence asset located in Dax and Saint-Paul-Lès-Dax, bringing its maturity to July 2031.
The financial occupancy rate increased to 84.1 %, (including Gaïa office) compared to 82.2% as at December 31, 20174.

The weighted average unexpired lease term stands at 4.9 years at the end of June 2018 and the expiry schedule of rents of owned assets is as follows:

View the graph in the PDF version of the press release

PAREF also manages proactively its owned portfolio with the disposal of 2 assets, Vaux-Le-Pesnil office and half of an office asset located in Saint-Maurice, at the end of April for total net selling price of €1.8 Mn, representing a 17% premium in average above last unaffected appraisals.
The Group continues its strategy of active rotation of the owned assets, with a progressive positioning mainly towards assets of more significant size located in Greater Paris.

Despite the divestments, the asset value of PAREFE Group5 increased by 3% on a like-for-like basis thanks to the rental activity in the first half of 2018, reaching €149 Mn as at Jun 30, 2018.

Key indicators on owned assets631/12/201730/06/2018
Number of assets2221
Lettable area (in operation)133 422 m²129 116 m²
Financial occupancy rate (in operation)82.2%84.1%
Valuation€125 Mn€128 Mn

Geographical owned portfolio split6

View the graph in the PDF version of the press release

In total, the net rental income of PAREF owned assets stands at €3.2 Mn for the first half year of 2018, decreasing by 22% compared to the same period in 2017, mainly due to the full impact of the disposal of Pantin assets in 2017 (impact of -€0.8 Mn for the first half year) and the end of usufruct on residential assets historically held by PAREF, which is partly compensated by active operational management of rental activities in 2017 and first half of 2018. In the same time, the gross initial yield on these assets stands at 7.0% (excluding the Gaïa office).

Rental income on own assets (€k)H1-2017H1-2018Evolution in %
Gross rental income4 7953 795-21%
Non-recoverable rental expenses-672-647-4%
Other income958n.a
Total net rental income4 1323 206-22%

Gross rental income increased by +3.5% on a like-for-like basis thanks to the proactive leasing activity during 2017 and first semester of 2018.

III - 2018 first semester results

Consolidated P&L:

Detailed consolidated P&L (in €k) 2017 H12018 H1Evolution in %
Gross rental income4 7953 795-21%
Non-recoverable rental expenses-672-647-4%
Other income958n.a.
Net rental income4 1323 206-22%
Revenues on commissions9 53711 95325%
-including management commissions2 5373 34732%
-including subscription commissions7 0008 60523%
Retro-commissions-5 072-5 3956%
Net revenues on commissions4 4656 55847%
General expenses-4 584-3 831-16%
Depreciation and amortization-3753n.a.
Current operating result3 6385 93663%
Valuation movements on assets2 1574 26298%
Result on disposals1 000248-75%
Operating result6 79610 44654%
Financial products4848-2%
Financial expenses-2 360-830-65%
Net financial expenses-2 312-783-66%
Other expenses and incomes on financial assets9610610%
Fair-value adjustments of financial instruments233194-17%
Results of companies consolidated under the equity-method-252142n.a.
Result before tax4 56110 106122%
Income tax-490-1 145134%
Net result4 0718 961120%
Non-controlling interests--n.a.
Net result (owners of the parent)4 0718 961120%
Average number of shares (non-diluted)1 195 7881 319 367
Net result / share (owners of the parent)3.406.7999%
Average number of shares (diluted)1 207 6751 324 867
Net result / share (owners of the parent diluted)3.376.76101%

PAREF Group realized €9.0 Mn net results in the first half of 2018, showing substantial increase compared to the same period of 2017 (+120%), mainly explained by:

  • Net rental income stands at €3.2 Mn, decreasing mainly due to the impact of the disposal of Pantin assets in 2017 and the end of usufruct on residential assets historically held by PAREF;
  • Net commissions strongly grew by +47% thanks to the increase in subscriptions and in the amount of assets managed on behalf of third parties;
  • General expenses amount to €3.8 Mn, reducing by €0.8 Mn vs H1-2017, which is mainly explained by the disposal-related costs incurred during first semester in 2017 for €0.7 Mn;
  • Net financial expenses stand at €0.8 Mn for the period vs. €2.3 Mn in H1-2017. This decrease is due to the exceptional breakage cost on Pantin office financing in 2017;
  • Results of companies consolidated under the equity-method stand at €0.1 Mn, mainly thanks to the contribution from shares held in funds, in particular SCPI Interpierre.

IV - Financial resources

The gross debt of the Group stands at €43 Mn as at June 30, 2018 (€45 Mn at the end of 2017), following the repayment of existing debts.

The consolidated debt is fully composed of loans with mortgages on owned assets.

The average cost of debt of the Group is reduced to 3.6% as at June 30, 2018 vs. 4.2% as at December 31, 2017, mainly linked to the repayment of financing on Pantin office. The average debt maturity is 3.9 years as of June 30, 2018.
The Group implemented a conservative policy on interest rate risk hedging, with more than 80% of the debt issued at fixed rate or covered by hedging instruments, limiting the sensitivity of the Group to interest rates fluctuations.

Financial ratios are solid with a loan-to-value (LTV7) and an interest coverage ratio (ICR8) of 12% and 7.6x respectively (versus 23% and 4.8x respectively in 2017).
The Group respects the financial covenants on its bank debt: LTV < 55% and ICR > 2x9.

Debt repayment schedule:

View the graph in the PDF version of the press release

The Group has an amount of cash and cash equivalent covering more than 12 months debt repayment and respond to the minimum regulatory amount to be held by PAREF Gestion, with €23.8 Mn of consolidated cash and cash equivalent as at June 30, 2018.

V - Assets under Management

In €k31/12/201730/06/2018Evolution en %
PAREF own assets107 099109 8253%
PAREF participations (1)38 56438 6870%
Total PAREF145 663148 5122%
SCPI
- Interpierre France97 250115 90219%
- Novapierre 1153 374156 2362%
- Pierre 48281 461281 8240%
- Capiforce Pierre53 32553 3250%
- Atlantique Pierre 143 26843 2680%
- Novapierre Allemagne269 422338 85526%
- Cifocoma 119 72919 7290%
- Cifocoma 220 91720 9170%
Sub-total SCPI938 7451 030 05610%
OPPCI
- 54 Boétie349 100356 0002%
- Vivapierre99 96097 280-3%
- OPPCI spécialisé hôtels115 290115 2900%
Sub-total OPPCI564 350568 5701%
Other assets managed on behalf of third parties (2)28 26228 3620%
Total Assets under Management by PAREF Gestion1 531 3571 626 9886%
Retreatments (3)-19 427-19 4640%
TOTAL1 657 5931 756 0356%

(1) Participations in Interpierre, Vivapierre and the Gaia
(2 Including Foncière Sélection Régions
(3) Part of PAREF portfolio is managed through SCPI (Interpierre) and OPPCI (Vivapierre) by PAREF Gestion

PAREF's own portfolio stands at €110 Mn, increased by €3 Mn compared to 2017 year-end, mainly due to:

  • Disposals of €1.6 Mn (valuation as at December 31, 2017); and
  • Increase in asset valuation of €4.3 Mn.

The like-for-like change in fair value amounted to €4.3 million in the first half of 2018, an increase of 4% vs. 2017.

The average gross initial yield on PARE's own assets stands at 7.0%, excluding the Le Gaïa office building (7.2% in 2017).

The Group applies the IFRS 13 regulation « Fair-Value evaluation » and classifies its owned assets in the level 3 category in view of (i) limited public information and (ii) confidentiality on data used by experts for asset valuation.

VI - Net Asset Value

PAREF Group triple net asset value (NNNAV) remains stable at €95.8 as at June 30, 2018, despite of (i) a significant capital increase through a private placement of €17 Mn at €73 per share and (ii) dividend distribution of €4.3 Mn for the 2017 fiscal year paid on May 31, 2018, of which the impacts are compensated by an important value creation linked to robust operational activities.
NNNAV is based on consolidated equity under IFRS rules (including fair value of assets) and financial instruments and debt at fair-value.

31/12/201730/06/2018Evolution en %
Consolidated equity100.3121.821%
Fair value of financial instruments0.90.8
Revaluation of intangible and operating assets (PAREF GESTION)16.317.6
Other00
NAV (in €M)117.5140.219%
NAV / per share (in €)98.197.5-1%
Fair value of financial instruments-0.9-0.8
Fair value of debt-1.5-1.1
Deferred capital gain taxes-0.4-0.5
NNNAV (in M€)114.7137.820%
NNNAV / per share (in €)95.795.80.1%
Deferred capital gain taxes0.40.5
Estimated transfer taxes9.810.1
Going concern NAV (in M€)124.9148.419%
Going concern NAV / per share (in €)104.3103.1-1%

VII - Other major events during the period

PAREF has realized with success a capital increase without preferential subscription rights of €17 Mn on April 5, 2018 (the settlement-delivery completed on April 11, 2018). The transaction has been largely oversubscribed and demonstrates investors' interest in the Group.
The shares held by Fosun Group is reduced from 71.37 % to 59.84 % of capital after the operation, allowing PAREF to maintain the SIIC status.

VIII - Other financial indicators

  • Recurring result from operating activities
In €kJun 30, 2017June 30, 2018Evolution in %
Net result (owners of the Parents)4 0718 961120%
Adjustments
(i) Change in fair-value of assets-2 157-4 26298%
(ii) Profits or losses on disposal of investment properties and other interests-1000-248-75%
(iii) Profits or losses on disposal of financial assets available for sale00
(iv) Tax on profits or losses on disposals00
(v) Negative goodwill / goodwill impairment00
(vi) Changes in fair value of financial instruments and associated close-out costs-233-194-17%
(vii) Acquisition costs on share deals and non-controlling joint-venture00
(viii) Deferred tax in respect of the adjustments above00
(ix) Adjustments (i) to (viii) above in respect of companies consolidated under equity method38865068%
(x) Non-controlling interests in respect of the above00
Recurring result1 0694 907359%
Average number of shares (diluted)1 195 788 1 319 367
Recurring result per share (diluted)0.89 €3.72 €316%

Balance Sheet - Assets (in €k)31/12/201730/06/2018
Non-current assets
Investment properties105 689109 125
Intangible assets8964
Property, plant and equipment60146
Financial assets10 78511 905
Shares and investments in companies under the equity method18 82918 962
Financial assets held for sale1 0351 048
Total non-current assets136 487141 250
Current assets
Stocks00
Trade receivables and related8 23312 042
Other receivables247299
Financial instruments00
Cash and cash equivalents10 02323 770
Total current assets18 50336 110
Non-current assets available for sale1 410700
TOTAL ASSETS156 400178 060
Balance Sheet - EQUITY & LIABILITIES (in €k)31/12/201730/06/2018
Equity
Share capital30 21836 040
Additional paid-in capital29 31039 918
Fair-value evolution of financial instruments-289-265
Consolidated reserves32 83537 192
Consolidated result8 2618 961
Shareholder equity100 334121 845
Minority interests00
Total equity100 334121 845
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Non-current financial debt39 65237 573
Non-current taxes due & other employee-related liabilities17664
Non-current provisions267267
Total non-current liabilities40 09537 903
Current liabilities
Current financial debt5 7045 069
Current financial instruments996779
Trade payables and related3 4773 945
Current taxes due & other employee-related liabilities3 8046 576
Other current liabilities1 9901 943
Total current liabilities15 97118 313
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES156 400178 060

CASH FLOW (en k€)31/12/201730/06/2018
Operating cash-flow
Net profit8 2618 961
Depreciation and amortization77837
Valuation movements on assets-646-4 262
Valuation movements on financial instruments-520-194
Valuation on financial assets held for sale-160
Tax9401 145
Result on disposals- 2 919- 248
Results of companies consolidated under the equity-method-712- 142
Cash flow after cost of debt and before tax5 1655 296
Net financial expenses3 253758
Taxes paid-796-911
Cash-flow from operating activities before net financial items and taxes7 6225 143
Other variations in working capital-888-877
Net cash-flow from operating activities6 7344 267
Investment cash-flow
Acquisition of investment properties-558-14
Acquisition of other assets-523- 99
Disposal of investment properties27 4091 798
Acquisition of financial assets-2 292-1 315
Financial assets disposal00
Variation in companies consolidated under the equity-method00
Financial products received70548
Change in perimeter00
Cash-flow from investments24 741418
Financing cash flow
Variation in capital016 430
Self-held shares151449
Increase in financial debt00
Variation of other financial debts00
Debt repayments-20 280-2 023
Financial cost on new debt00
Variation on bank overdraft450-629
Financial expenses paid-3 331-849
Dividends paid to shareholders and minority interests-2 417-4 316
Cash flows from financing activities-25 4279 062
Impact of change of consolidation method - Interpierre00
Increase / (decrease) in cash6 04813 747
Cash and cash equivalents at opening3 97510 023
Cash and cash equivalents at closing10 02323 770

Financial agenda
October 31, 2018: Financial information as at September 30, 2018

About PAREF Group
PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) Commercial and residential investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in corporate real estate in the Paris region (€149 Mn asset as at June 30, 2018) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1 627 Mn funds under management as at June 30, 2018), an AMF-certified management company.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.
More information on www.paref.fr

Contacts

Antoine CASTRO
Chief Executive Officer		Antoine ONFRAY
Chief Financial Officer

communication@paref.com
Phone: 01 40 29 86 86

Press Contact
Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Alexandre Dechaux
01 53 32 84 79
Alexandre.dechaux@citigatedewerogerson.com

1 « Sociétés Civiles de Placements Immobiliers » (non-trading real estate investment companies)
2 « Organisme de Placement Collectif Immobilier » (property investment mutual funds)
3 Loan to value (LTV): consolidated net debt divided by the consolidated asset value excluding transfer taxes (LTV at à 15% including the 50% share in Wep Watford versus 26% in 2017)
4 Excluding Gaïa office, the financial occupancy rate is 93.0% as at Jun 30, 2018, vs. 90.8% at the end of 2017.
5 Including shares in companies consolidated under the Equity method, of which 50% of Wep Watford (the entity holds the Gaïa office (Nanterre, La Défense)), 27,24% of OPPCI Vivapierre and 9,06% of SCPI Interpierre.
6 Including Gaïa office share. Excluding Interpierre, Vivapierre and Paref Gestion shares.
7 Loan-to-value: consolidated net debt divided by the consolidated asset value excluding transfer taxes
8 ICR: financial expenses (including interest on swaps and undrawn credit lines but excluding penalty on fixed debt repayment) divided by EBITDA
9 Financial covenants on mortgaged debt are also respected

