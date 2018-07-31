

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Tuesday's session with modest gains. Positive corporate earnings from companies like Credit Suisse and BP helped to drive the markets higher.



However, the overall mood among investors remained cautious ahead of tomorrow's policy statement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged Wednesday, but traders will be keeping a close eye on the statement for clues regarding future rate hikes.



The Bank of England will also announce its policy decision on Thursday. The BoE is expected to hike interest rates by a quarter point.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.18 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.38 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.43 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.06 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.37 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.62 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.12 percent.



In Frankfurt, Lufthansa jumped 8.75 percent. The airline posted weak second-quarter earnings but said cost cuts and higher fares will help it reach full-year targets.



Fresenius dropped 4.20 percent. The company backed its 2018 guidance after reporting a rise in second-quarter net profit.



In Paris, media conglomerate Vivendi gained 3.74 percent. The company said it is exploring to sell up to 50 percent of Universal Music Group's share capital.



Electric utility EDF rallied 3.10 percent. The company revised upward its 2018 Ebitda guidance despite reporting a 14 percent rise in first-half net profit.



In London, Standard Chartered tumbled 1.26 percent despite the bank reporting a 34 percent rise in its first-half pretax profit.



Vedanta soared 5.11 percent in London as Chairman Anil Agarwal's family trust offered about $1 billion in cash to take the company private.



Fresnillo climbed 4.23 percent after its revenues for the first half of the year increased 12.0% to $1.115 billion. BP gained 1.38 percent after its second quarter results topped expectations.



Oilfield services provider Petrofac rallied 1.48 percent after it agreed to sell 49 percent of its operations in Mexico to Perenco International.



Credit Suisse Group rose 1.14 percent in Zurich after its Q2 profit more than doubled.



The euro area economy grew at a slower pace in the second quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from the first quarter, when the economy expanded 0.4 percent. A similar slower growth was last seen in the second quarter of 2016.



Euro area inflation accelerated for a third straight month in July to its highest level since late 2012, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in July, after climbing 2 percent in June. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



Germany's retail sales recovered in June after falling a month ago, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday. Retail turnover expanded by real 1.2 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a revised 1.5 percent drop in May. Sales were expected to rebound 1 percent.



German unemployment decreased less than expected in July, reports said citing data from Federal Labor Agency on Tuesday. The number of unemployed fell by 6,000 in July from June compared to expected decline of 10,000.



France's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in July, preliminary figures from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. Consumer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in June. Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 2.1 percent.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened further in July, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Tuesday with an index score of -10. That missed forecasts for a reading of -9, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



China's manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in July, according to an official survey from the National Bureau of Statistics. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index slid to 51.2 from 51.5 a month ago. The score was forecast to ease marginally to 51.3. Nonetheless, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



U.S. personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of June, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in June, matching the increase seen in May as well as expectations.



The Commerce Department said personal spending also rose by 0.4 percent in June after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in May.



Economists had expected spending to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



After reporting an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the previous month, the Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing a modest rebound in consumer confidence in the month of July.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index inched up to 127.4 in July from an upwardly revised 127.1 in June. Economists had expected the index to rise to 127.0 from the 126.4 originally reported for the previous month.



