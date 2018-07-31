sprite-preloader
Online Availability of Sanofi Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2018

Press Release
Online Availability of Sanofi Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2018

PARIS (France) - July 31, 2018 - Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2018 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autoritédes marchés financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.



This document may be found on the company's corporate website: www.sanofi.com (http://www.sanofi.com) and downloaded from the "Investors" page, under the heading "Regulated Information in France".



About Sanofi



Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.



With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.



Sanofi, Empowering Life


Media Relations Contact
Laurence Bollack
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46
mr@sanofi.com (mailto:mr@sanofi.com)


Investor Relations Contact
George Grofik
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
ir@sanofi.com (mailto:ir@sanofi.com)

